Iginla scores 625th career goal, Quick makes 35 saves as Kings blank Canucks

VANCOUVER — Jarome Iginla scored the 625th goal of his NHL career to tie Joe Sakic for 15th all-time, and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Los Angeles Kings blanked the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.

Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles (37-33-7), which is clinging to minuscule playoff hopes and now sits eight points back of the Nashville Predators for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles and Nashville each have five games remaining on the schedule.

Ryan Miller made 24 stops for Vancouver (30-38-9), which was eliminated from post-season contention last week and was shut out for the 10th time this season.

Iginla broke a scoreless tie on the power play at 12:48 of the second period by deflecting a shot from Alec Martinez past Miller for his 14th of the season and third goal in as many games. It was also Iginla's fourth game-winning goal of the season and the 101st of his career.

Acquired from Colorado prior to the NHL trade deadline, the 39-year-old has six goals in 14 games with Los Angeles after scoring just eight times in 61 contests with the Avalanche.

Toffoli doubled the Kings' lead 3:50 later on a 3-on-2 rush, beating Miller high over the blocker with a perfect shot off the crossbar and in for his 19th.

The Canucks — now 2-8-2 over their last 12 games — had a great chance to jump in front less than two minutes into the second on a power play of their own, but rookie forward Brock Boeser, who came in with two goals in his first three NHL games, missed a wide open net with Quick out of position.

The Kings were coming off a 4-1 victory in Calgary after picking up just one win over their last five (1-4-0), a stretch that helped put the club's playoff hopes on life support.

Quick, who missed 59 games earlier this season with a groin injury, picked up the 44th shutout of his career after going 4-4-0 over his last nine starts, with 16 goals against over that span.

The Kings goalie made a nice pad save on Canucks defenceman Luca Sbisa from the slot about five minutes into the third.

Miller kept the Canucks in it midway through the period when he stopped Adrian Kempe all alone in front on a 2-on-1 break before Quick stoned Daniel Sedin moments later.

Vancouver held an early 6-0 lead in shots before Los Angeles forced Miller into a save, but Martinez rang a seeing-eye effort through traffic moments later that found iron and stayed out.

The Canucks had a complete no-show in falling behind 3-0 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, but had a much better start against the Kings, with Bo Horvat forcing a good save out of Quick off the rush late in the period.

Griffen Molino, who signed a two-year contract as a college free agent with Vancouver on Tuesday, made his NHL debut. The 23-year-old forward had 15 goals and 18 assists in 40 games with Western Michigan University this season.

Notes: Canucks forward Drew Shore and brother Nick Shore, a forward with the Kings, played against each other in the NHL for the first time. Drew Shore picked up an assist on L.A.'s second goal. ... The league announced earlier this week the Canucks and Kings will play exhibition games in Beijing and Shanghai in September, the NHL's first foray into China. ... Vancouver backup goalie Jacob Markstrom, who hasn't played since injuring his right knee during the team's skills competition in late February, will have surgery next week and is out for the year.

