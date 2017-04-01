Jacob de la Rose strikes twice as IceCaps double up Senators 4-2

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Jacob de la Rose scored twice and Yann Danis made 29 saves to lead the St. John's IceCaps past the Binghamton Senators 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Bobby Farnham, shorthanded, and Charles Hudon also chipped in for the IceCaps (33-27-10), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Chris Terry tacked on two assists.

Mike Blunden, on the power play, and Phil Varone replied for Binghamton (26-40-4). Matt O'Connor turned away 30-of-33 shots in net.