Kucherov headlines NHL's three stars for March; Leafs' Nylander top rookie

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane were named the NHL's three stars for the month of March on Saturday.

Kucherov led the NHL with 12 goals and 10 assists in 14 games, and also led the league with six power-play goals, to power the Lightning (38-29-9, 85 points) to a 10-4-1 March.

He collected at least one point in 11 of his 14 outings, highlighted by eight multi-point performances as well as a five-game streak to close the month (7-4-11).

Bobrovsky went 9-1-1 with a 1.09 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and four shutouts to guide the Blue Jackets (49-20-8, 106 points) to a 10-4-2 March, helping the team clinch its third all-time playoff appearance.

Kane ranked second in the NHL with 10 goals and 12 assists in 16 games as the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks (50-21-7, 107 points) posted an 11-3-2 March to clinch their ninth consecutive playoff berth.

Also, Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander was named rookie of the month after scoring four goals and adding 10 assists in 14 games.