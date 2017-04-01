Lazio beats Sassuolo to keep Champions League dream alive

MILAN — A late own goal handed Lazio a 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Saturday and boosted its hopes of sneaking into the Champions League at the start of an important eight days for the capital side.

Lazio moved three points below third-placed Napoli, which hosts leader Juventus on Sunday in Serie A.

Second-placed Roma welcomed Empoli late.

Lazio plays Roma in the second leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday, leading 2-0 from the first match, and hosts Napoli five days later.

It looked as if the match was heading for a draw before Keita Balde Diao crossed to fellow substitute Cristiano Lombardi, who was unmarked at the back post. He rolled the ball across the area and Francesco Acerbi stuck out a foot to deflect it into his own net six minutes from time.

Lorenzo Pellegrini almost levelled in the final minute but hit the crossbar.

Sassuolo hadn't won since February but took a surprise lead in the 26th when Domenico Berardi was tripped by Thomas Strakosha, and he sent the resulting penalty straight down the middle for his first goal since August.

Gregoire Defrel almost doubled Sassuolo's lead immediately but sent his effort just wide of the left upright.

Lazio levelled three minutes from the break when Ciro Immobile beat the offside trap to run onto Felipe Anderson's through ball and fire across into the bottom right corner.