LEADING OFF: 3 games on opening day, capped by Cubs-Cards

OPENING DAY

Chris Archer is set to throw the first pitch of the 2017 season when Tampa Bay hosts the Yankees at Tropicana Field. An All-Star in 2015, Archer wound up with 19 losses last year, tied with James Shields for most in the majors. Masahiro Tanaka pitches for New York — he's 6-0 with a 2.82 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Rays.

DESERT DUEL

San Francisco lefty Madison Bumgarner faces Arizona ace Zack Greinke in Phoenix. It's familiar territory for the Giants — their spring training complex is only a few miles away. Greinke is hoping for a better start than last year's opener, when Colorado tagged him for seven runs in four innings.

CUB CROWN

The Chicago Cubs begin a season as World Series champions for the first time since 1909. Jon Lester starts for the Cubs when they take on Carlos Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals in a night game at Busch Stadium. The Cubs will see a familiar face in the opposing dugout — Dexter Fowler, the centre field and leadoff man who helped them win the World Series last year, signed with St. Louis in the off-season .

YES TO YADIER?