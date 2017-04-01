Sports

LEADING OFF: 3 games on opening day, capped by Cubs-Cards

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina gives a thumbs-up to a pitcher during a spring training baseball workout in Jupiter, Fla. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said he's "hopeful" to have a new contract for Molina before opening day but said a deal was "not done" as of Thursday night, March 30. Molina homered in a game against St. Louis' top minor league affiliate while reports surfaced that he's nearing a new contract agreement. Fox Sports reported during the game that Molina and the Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal worth between $55 million and $65 million. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

OPENING DAY

Chris Archer is set to throw the first pitch of the 2017 season when Tampa Bay hosts the Yankees at Tropicana Field. An All-Star in 2015, Archer wound up with 19 losses last year, tied with James Shields for most in the majors. Masahiro Tanaka pitches for New York — he's 6-0 with a 2.82 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Rays.

DESERT DUEL

San Francisco lefty Madison Bumgarner faces Arizona ace Zack Greinke in Phoenix. It's familiar territory for the Giants — their spring training complex is only a few miles away. Greinke is hoping for a better start than last year's opener, when Colorado tagged him for seven runs in four innings.

CUB CROWN

The Chicago Cubs begin a season as World Series champions for the first time since 1909. Jon Lester starts for the Cubs when they take on Carlos Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals in a night game at Busch Stadium. The Cubs will see a familiar face in the opposing dugout — Dexter Fowler, the centre field and leadoff man who helped them win the World Series last year, signed with St. Louis in the off-season .

YES TO YADIER?

The Cardinals and All-Star catcher Yadier Molina are trying to work out a new contract, and there's a chance it could be done before the opener. Molina wants to have a new deal in place before the first pitch, or he plans to look into free agency after the season. A three-year contract could be worth $55 million or more to the 34-year-old Gold Glover.

