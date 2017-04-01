Matthews scores twice, leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings 5-4

DETROIT — Auston Matthews scored twice to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night.

Matthews' second goal of the night at 18:51 of the third period gave Toronto a 5-3 lead, but proved to be the winner when Detroit's Mike Green tallied with 44.2 seconds left in regulation.

With two goals and an assist, Matthews tied Peter Ihnacak's Leafs rookie points record of 66, set in 1982-83.

James Van Riemsdyk scored with 2:36 left in the third period to snap the 3-3 tie and put the Leafs ahead for good. Van Riemsdyk slipped a backhander past Detroit's Jimmy Howard.

Mitchell Marner and William Nylander also scored for the Leafs, who moved into a second-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Ottawa.

Gus Nyquist, Nick Jenson and Niklas Kronwall had the other goals for the Red Wings.

Nyquist opened the scoring at 14:50 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Frans Nielsen and snapped a quick wrist shot through traffic that Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen never saw.

Just 2:37 into the second period, Matthews tied it for the Leafs on a power play, beating Howard on the short side with a bad-angle wrist shot.

Marner, another of Toronto's rookie sensations, got behind the Detroit defence and zipped a high shot over Howard's glove to put Toronto up 2-1 at 13:53.

It was 3-1 at 15:08 when Nylander, employing Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall to screen Howard, wired home a hard, high shot.

Jensen, following his own shot to the net, backhanded the rebound through Andersen's legs to make it 3-2 at 16:42.

Kronwall scored at 14:41 of the third period to tie the game, converting Henrik Zetterberg's cross-ice pass.

NOTES: Detroit F Anthony Mantha (broken finger) and F Luke Glendening (broken ankle) are both done for the season. ... The Maple Leafs last swept the season series from the Red Wings in 2011-12, taking a 4-3 decision in the only meeting between the teams. ... Leafs F Zach Hyman has set a franchise rookie record with four short-handed goals. ... Several members of the Leafs staff skated on the JLA ice after Saturday's morning skates, including team president and former Wings forward Brendan Shanahan, who participated wearing a pair of skates he borrowed from Leafs coach Mike Babcock. ... Struck in the face by the stick of Toronto's Connor Carrick in the second period, Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou returned for the third period wearing a full facemask.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play at Buffalo on Monday.