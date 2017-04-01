Minnesota United beats Real Salt Lake for first ever win

MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Ramirez scored two second half goals and Minnesota United rebounded from an early deficit to earn the franchise's first ever win, 4-2 over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Minnesota (1-3-1) had opened its inaugural season with three losses and a draw, and shook up the roster Friday by acquiring Sam Cronin and Marc Burch.

Luke Mulholland put Real Salt Lake (0-3-2) on the board first with a goal in the fourth minute, but Kevin Molino quickly responded with the equalizer for Minnesota in the 16th minute which sent the game into halftime knotted at 1-1.

Ramirez gave Minnesota United the lead in the 52nd minute when he knifed up the centre of the box, received a pass from Molino and beat keeper Nick Rimando. Ramirez added his second goal 10 minutes later for a 3-1 lead.

Molino netted his second assist when he stole the ball from Justin Schmidt and led a three-on-one attack, drawing Rimando away from the net before dropping the ball to Johan Venegas for the goal.