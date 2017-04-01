MLS Capsules

SEATTLE — Playing with two defenders who hadn't seen a minute of action this season, the Seattle Sounders dealt high-scoring Atlanta United its first shutout of the year on Friday night, battling to a 0-0 tie.

The Sounders (1-1-2, 5 points) already had Jordy Delem on the lineup card for his first MLS game when they scratched central defensive stalwart Chad Marshall just a few minutes before kickoff because of an illness. He was replaced by Tony Alfaro.

Atlanta (2-1-1, 7 points) came in with 11 goals over its first three games, just one behind league-leading Portland.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei preserved the shutout in the 87th minute when he dived to stop a 22-yard shot from straight on by Miguel Almiron. Frei also came up big in the 12th minute when he went down and stripped the ball off the left foot of Hector Villalba at the top left corner of the penalty area.

SPORTING KC 0, TORONTO FC 0, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC played to a scoreless tie with Sporting Kansas City in their home opener, a matchup of unbeaten MLS teams.

Toronto (1-0-3) had more chances on a wet, windy night, but was unable to finish off Sporting Kansas City (1-0-3) before a crowd of 27,909 at BMO Field.

Sebastian Giovinco, yet to score this season, almost broke the deadlock in the 59th minute but his free kick hit the crossbar.

Kansas City is now unbeaten in its last eight games against Toronto.