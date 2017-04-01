Olympic champion Hanyu wins world figure skating title

HELSINKI — Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu produced a remarkable comeback to win the men's world figure skating title Saturday, a key boost to his hopes of retaining his Olympic gold next year.

Hanyu was fifth after the short program but produced a world-record free skate score of 223.30 points, landing four quadruple jumps, for a total of 321.59 points.

The 22-year-old Hanyu praised the passionate support from Japanese fans.

"If they are happy, I'm so happy," said Hanyu, who was in tears after learning his score.

Short program leader Javier Fernandez of Spain, skating last, couldn't match Hanyu's mark and dropped to fourth, giving the Japanese skater his second career world title after victory in 2014.