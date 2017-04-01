Red Sox recall Selsky from minors to finalize 25-man roster

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Boston Red Sox have recalled infielder Steve Selksy from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned infielder Marco Hernandez.

The moves, announced Saturday by Red Sox manager John Farrell, finalize the team's 25-man roster for opening day.

Selsky was optioned to Pawtucket earlier in the week, but Farrell ultimately decided he was worth bringing back.

Speaking at the Naval Academy before the Red Sox faced Washington in an exhibition game, Farrell said Selsky provides Boston with a right-handed bat that "gives us some balance to the bench."

Farrell says Selsky's ability to play first base was "another main component" in the decision.

He says the roster will remain in a state of flux for a couple weeks, but adds, "I'm excited about the group we'll open up Monday with."

Boston obtained the 27-year-old Selsky off waivers during the off-season .

