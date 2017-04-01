Revived Leicester writes winning record for Shakespeare

LEICESTER, England — Leicester's revival continued under manager Craig Shakespeare as Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy handed the Foxes a 2-0 victory over Stoke in the English Premier League on Saturday.

It was Leicester's fifth straight win in all competitions since Claudio Ranieri was fired and meant Shakespeare became the first English manager to win his first four league games.

He joined Guus Hiddink, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, and Carlo Ancelotti in having a 100 per cent record after four games.

Shakespeare has guided last season's shock champions six points clear of the relegation zone and into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Stoke remained ninth, just three points ahead of Leicester.

Leicester got the goal its early domination deserved after 25 minutes with Ndidi's first league strike.

The midfielder collected Danny Simpson's simple pass before advancing and unleashing an unstoppable 25-yard drive into the top corner.

Leicester extinguished any hopes of a second-half Stoke revival 76 seconds after the restart.

Simpson collected his second assist of the afternoon, swinging in a deep cross which Vardy met with a clinical volley.