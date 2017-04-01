Schalke mascot shows referee red card over penalty decision

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke's mascot showed referee Felix Zwayer his own red card after he failed to award the side a penalty at the end of the Ruhr derby against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Schalke's appeals for a penalty in injury time of the 1-1 Bundesliga draw were turned down by Zwayer, who sent coach Markus Weinzierl to the stands for protesting what looked a clear decision after Marc Bartra stopped the ball with his arm.

Zwayer lost his red card in the ensuing discussions, but it was gathered by Schalke mascot "Erwin," who held it in front of the referee as if sending him off after the game.