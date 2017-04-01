Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
Women's World Hockey Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
United States 2 Canada 0
Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 1
Germany 3 Sweden 1
Russia 2 Finland 1
---
NHL
Calgary 5 San Jose 2
Los Angeles 2 Vancouver 0
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 2 New Jersey 1
Chicago 3 Columbus 1
Colorado 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)
Arizona 6 Washington 3
---
AHL
Binghamton 4 St. John's 2
Charlotte 3 Grand Rapids 1
Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)
Bridgeport 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4 Albany 1
Rochester 5 Utica 2
Springfield 3 WB-Scranton 1
Hartford 3 Hershey 0
Chicago 4 Iowa 0
Rockford 3 Texas 1
Stockton 3 San Antonio 2
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1
San Jose 3 Manitoba 0
San Diego 8 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Toronto 111 Indiana 100
Charlotte 122 Denver 114
Boston 117 Orlando 116
Cleveland 122 Philadelphia 105
Memphis 99 Dallas 90
Milwaukee 108 Detroit 105 (OT)
New York 98 Miami 94
New Orleans 117 Sacramento 89
San Antonio 100 Oklahoma City 95
Utah 95 Washington 88
Golden State 107 Houston 98
---
MLB Pre-season
Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 1
Rochester 3 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 7
Army at N.Y. Mets, cancelled
Chicago Cubs 6 Houston 3
Baltimore 3 Norfolk 3
Boston at Washington, cancelled
St. Louis 5 Springfield 2
Louisville 1 Cincinnati 1
Miami 7 Detroit 1
Atlanta 8 N.Y. Yankees 5
Texas 3 Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox 2
San Diego 4 Lake Elsinore 2
Cleveland 9 Arizona 4
Colorado 5 Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 2 Oakland 1
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 0 Toronto FC 0
Atlanta United FC 0 Seattle 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Germany vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m.
United States vs. Russia, 3:35 p.m.
Sweden vs. Switzerland, 4 p.m.
Finland vs. Canada, 7:35 p.m.
---
NHL
Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Hartford at Albany, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-season
Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. CIF at Dayton, Ohio, 1:35 p.m.
Boston vs. Washington at Annapolis, 2 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, Tex., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
---
MLS
San Jose at New York City FC, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---