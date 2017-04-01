Stolarz stops 26 shots in relief, Flyers beat Devils 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots to earn his second shutout after replacing Michael Neuvirth early in the first period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 Saturday night.

Neuvirth left the game after collapsing in his crease 7 1/2 minutes into the game. He was carted off the ice on a stretch and later taken to Pennsylvania Hospital, where he was "awake and alert," according to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. Neuvirth stopped all six shots he faced.

Brayden Schenn, Colin McDonald and Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight game to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. Philadelphia remained six points behind Boston for the second wild card playoff spot in the East with four games remaining for each team.

Cory Schneider stopped 38 shots for the Devils, who lost their sixth straight (0-4-2) and are now 2-14-4 in their last 20 games.

Stolarz, 23, learned he would be suiting up for the Flyers just two2 hours before the game when Steve Mason fell ill. Despite playing most of the game, Stolarz did not earn a decision in the win.

The Flyers took an early lead at the 7:28 mark on Schenn's 24th goal of the season and team-high 17th on the power play. Schenn was at the side of the Devils net when Claude Giroux's errant shot caromed off the end boards onto his stick for an open netter.

Nine seconds later, on a faceoff in the Devils' zone, Neuvirth collapsed in his goal crease and lay motionless on the ice for close to 2 minutes.

"It's obviously pretty scary when you see your goaltender just collapse like that," Flyers left wing Chris VandeVelde said. "I'm not sure really what happened, if he fainted or got lightheaded or what, but it was pretty scary and I'm glad to see he was moving and functioning when he was rolled off the ice."

Stolarz entered the game for Neuvirth at the 7:37 mark.

McDonald, who was recalled by the Flyers on Friday as an injury replacement for Matt Read, gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead with his first NHL goal since Nov. 27, 2015. McDonald, 32, raced past Devils defenceman Andy Greene, eluded a poke check by Schneider, and scored his 20th career NHL goal and first as a Flyer.

The Flyers made it 3-0 midway through the second period on Weal's eighth goal of the season and first career power-play goal.

NOTES: Flyers RW Read is sidelined 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury. ... Newly signed F Mike Vecchione practiced with the Flyers on Saturday and is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday against the New York Rangers. ... Devils C Jacob Josefsen sat out his 16th game with an upper body injury. He has begun skating with the team. RW Devante Smith-Pelly missed his 11th straight game with a lower body injury and is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.