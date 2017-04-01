Thompson takes 2-shot lead to final round of ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Lexi Thompson excelled on an extra-long day at the ANA Inspiration, taking the tournament lead while completing her wind-delayed second round before moving two shots ahead of Norway's Suzann Pettersen with a third-round 67 Saturday.

After playing 28 holes Saturday, Thompson is at 13-under 203 heading into Sunday's final round.

Ten players are within five shots of the lead at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year, including Inbee Park, Michelle Wie and Ariya Jutanugarn.

The 22-year-old Thompson's victory here in 2014 is her only previous major title, and the American excels on the Dinah Shore Course at Mission Hills Country Club.