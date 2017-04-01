Torres hat trick leads Houston to 4-1 win over New York

HOUSTON — Erick Torres scored three straight goals to break a 1-1 tie and lead Houston to a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The Dynamos (3-1-0) have won three of four to open the season and have a plus-4 mark in goal differential (11-7).

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored first for New York (2-2-1) to give the Red Bulls a brief 1-0 in the 13th minute. But Dylan Remick quickly answered with a header set up via an assist across the box from Alex one minute later to even the score. It was Remick's first career goal.