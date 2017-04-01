Troy Grosenick makes 26 saves as Barracuda use big second to shut out Moose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Troy Grosenick stopped all 26 shots he faced as the San Jose Barracuda shut out the Manitoba Moose 3-0 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Nikita Jevpalovs, Ryan Carpenter and Daniel O'Regan, on the power play, scored in the second period for the Barracuda (40-14-7).

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for Manitoba (25-35-9), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.