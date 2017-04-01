U.S. women blank Russia 7-0 for second straight win at world hockey championship

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne each scored twice to pace the U.S. to a 7-0 win over Russia at the women's world hockey championship Saturday.

It was the second win in as many days for the defending champions. The Americans opened with a 2-0 victory over archrival Canada on Friday.

Amanda Kessell had a goal and an assist for the host country at USA Hockey Arena.

Madeline Rooney stopped all 14 shots she faced to give the U.S. a second straight shutout. Nicole Hensley turned away 18 the previous night versus Canada.

Maria Sorokina turned away 27 shots for Russia (1-1).

Canada and Finland met in a later Pool A game between teams at 0-1.

Coyne and Decker scored their second goals over the final 21 seconds of the game. Decker's off-speed shot bounced off Sorokina's pad and into the net at 19:53.

Hilary Knight drew the Russian goalie wide and fed Coyne for a tap-in at 19:39. Decker tipped in a pass from Knight at 9:15 of the third period.

The U.S. scored two even-strength goals in the span of less than a minute, and added a power-play goal 19 seconds before the second-period buzzer.

The speed of the American forwards stretched out Russia's penalty killers giving Lamoureux-Davidson time for a few extra moves in the high slot. She scored her second of the game at 19:41.

Kessel flipped the puck to Lamoureux-Davidson, who teed up from the faceoff circle and beat Sorokina high stick side at 13:04. Coyne scored low stick side on Sorokina off a dish from Decker at 12:08.

The U.S. were two players short for 89 seconds late in the first period because of a bench minor for too many men and Kacey Bellamy's kneeing penalty.

Kessel and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who is Jocelyne's twin sister, took off on a two-on-one as time expired on the kill.

Sorokina made the initial save on Lamoureux-Morando's backhand attempt, but Kessel pounced on the rebound to score with 23 seconds left in the period.

Captain Olga Sosina and defenceman Anna Shukina were back in Russia's lineup Saturday. They served one-game suspensions Friday for taking match penalties in an exhibition game against Switzerland earlier in the week.

Promoted Germany won its second straight game, doubling the Czech Republic 2-1 in Pool B. Sweden and Switzerland met in a later game.

The top two teams in Pool B advance to the quarter-finals against the bottom two teams from Pool A. The top two seeds in Pool A earn byes to the semifinals.