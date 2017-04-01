Watford beat Sunderland 1-0 to ease EPL relegation concerns
WATFORD, England — Watford beat last-placed Sunderland 1-0 to ease its relegation fears in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Watford's first win in five matches solidified its mid-table position.
Sunderland, however, failed to score for a fifth straight match, and remained far from safety with games running out.
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looked like saving his side with some acrobatic touches, but he was finally beaten nearly an hour in.
Tom Cleverley's corner was headed inwards by Stefano Okaka, and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini inadvertently nodded on to his own crossbar. The ball rebounded to Craig Cathcart, who headed it back across goal for Miguel Britos to knock in in a scramble at the far post.
