Watford beat Sunderland 1-0 to ease EPL relegation concerns

WATFORD, England — Watford beat last-placed Sunderland 1-0 to ease its relegation fears in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford's first win in five matches solidified its mid-table position.

Sunderland, however, failed to score for a fifth straight match, and remained far from safety with games running out.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looked like saving his side with some acrobatic touches, but he was finally beaten nearly an hour in.