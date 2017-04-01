WHL Roundup: Tuulola scores OT winner as Silvertips edge Royals in Game 5

EVERTT, Wash. — Eetu Tuulola scored at 7:02 of overtime to lift the Everett Silvertips over the Victoria Royals 3-2 on Friday night in Game 5 of their Western Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Everett leads the series 3-2 and travel to Victoria for Game 6 on Sunday.

Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bejkov, on the power play, also chipped in for the Silvertips. Carter Hart made 17 saves.

Carter Folk and Jared Dmytriw had goals for Victoria, which got 33 stops from Griffen Outhouse.

Everett went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Royals were scoreless on their lone attempt.

---

BRONCOS 2 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Lane Pederson scored both goals in the second period as Swift Current topped the Warriors in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Jordan Papirny stopped 34 shots for the Broncos, who host Game 6 on Saturday.

Brett Howden responded on the power play for Moose Jaw and Zach Sawchenko made 20 saves.

---

BLAZERS 4 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Garrett Pilon and Quinn Benjafield had a goal and an assist apiece while Connor Ingram stopped 32 shots as Kamloops toppled the Rockets in Game 5 to keep the series alive.

Collin Shirley and Rudolfs Balcers also chipped in for the Blazers, who now trail the series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Sunday.

Reid Gardiner opened the scoring for Kelowna and Michael Herringer turned away 28 shots.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Alexander True struck twice and Carl Stankowski made 28 saves as Seattle got past the Americans in Game 4 to sweep the best-of-seven series 4-0.

Nolan Volcan, Donovan Neuls and Sami Moilanen rounded out the attack for the Thunderbirds.

Nolan Yaremko and Kyle Olson found the back of the net for Tri-City while Rylan Parenteau turned away 27 shots.