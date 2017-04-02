Buddy Robinson, Joakim Ryan score once, add assist to lead Barracuda past Moose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Buddy Robinson and Joakim Ryan had a goal and an assist apiece and Clarke Saunders made 32 saves as the San Jose Barracuda beat the Manitoba Moose 6-3 on Saturday night in American Hockey League action.

Zack Stortini, Ryan Carpenter, Rouke Chartier and John McCarthy, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for San Jose (41-14-7).

Kevin Czuczman, Dan DeSalvo and Kyle Connor scored for the Moose (25-36-9), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Jamie Phillips kicked out 36-of-41 shots.