Celtic seals 6th Scottish title in row with 8 games to spare

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic clinched a sixth straight Scottish Premiership title on Sunday with eight games to spare.

Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten side established an insurmountable 25-point lead by beating Hearts 5-0 on Sunday.

Celtic has taken their supremacy of Scottish soccer to a new level this season by winning 28 of its 30 league games. The only draws came away at Inverness and then at home to Glasgow rival Rangers.