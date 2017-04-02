Closer Roberto Osuna put on Blue Jays 10-day disabled list with cervical spasms

TORONTO — Closer Roberto Osuna was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Blue Jays as Toronto announced its Opening Day roster on Sunday.

Osuna was put on the DL retroactive to April 1 with cervical spasms.

The Blue Jays also released veteran outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. from his contract and designated right-handed pitcher Mike Bolsinger for assignment.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia had his contract selected by Toronto and will serve as backup to Russell Marin.

Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey was also placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to March 30 with a concussion, as was righty Bo Schultz, who is recovering from UCL reconstruction in his right elbow. Right-handed pitcher Glenn Sparkman will also start the season on the 10-day DL, retro to March 30, with a right thumb fracture.