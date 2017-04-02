Curry shines against Wizards, Warriors win 11th straight

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry sported the perfect postgame cap.

"I CAN DO ALL THINGS."

Pretty much.

Curry hit nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, also dished out eight assists, and the Golden State Warriors moved closer to locking up the Western Conference's top playoff seed by beating the Washington Wizards 139-115 on Sunday night.

"What I expect to do every night even if it doesn't happen, it's the same confidence I have going into every game," Curry said.

Draymond Green had his 19th career triple-double and fifth this season with 11 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Curry scored 10 points over the final 1:52 of the first half and shot 15 for 22, including 9 of 14 on 3s, in the Warriors' 11th straight victory. It was his 26th career 40-point game and fourth this season.

"He's an arrogant basketball player, which is what you need to be a superstar," coach Steve Kerr said. "He goes out there and he's looking to light it up every night."

John Wall had 15 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, who couldn't make it two wins over the mighty Warriors in just more than a month's time. He set the single-season franchise assists record with No. 802 in the third quarter, topping Rod Strickland in 1997-98.

Warriors star Kevin Durant went down with a left knee injury in a 112-108 loss at Washington on Feb. 28 and is still working back. Golden State still hopes to get him back before the regular season concludes next week.

Klay Thompson scored 23 and Shaun Livingston came off the bench to add a season-high 17 points and grab seven boards, hitting his first five field-goal tries.

"It's been a great run. We always wanted to finish the season on a very high note and take some momentum into the playoffs," Thompson said. "We're on that path."

Bradley Beal and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points apiece for Washington, which hit 10 3s of its own.

Golden State's defence has been the driving force behind this recent unbeaten run, with the Warriors holding opponents to 34 per cent during the winning streak.

Shooting just 28.6 per cent — 8 for 28 — from 3-point range in that road loss at Washington, Golden State was 16 for 36 from long range Sunday and began with consecutive 3s by Thompson and Curry.

Washington's Markieff Morris tested his sprained right ankle before the game and was good to go. He scored 13 points.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington last swept the season series 2-0 in 2009-10. ... The Wizards have lost three in a row on Golden State's home floor and this was their third straight road defeat overall.

Warriors: Curry notched his 18th 30-point game and second in four. ... Green had 10 or more assists for the 19th time this season, matching his most games doing so, accomplished last season. ... The Warriors' winning streak is one off their season best of 12 from Nov. 7-28. ... Golden State is 25-5 vs. the Eastern Conference.

WILD ENDING

Kerr apologized to Wizards coach Scott Brooks after JaVale McGee took a 3 as time was running down. Brandon Jennings took issue given the lead, pushed him and received a Flagrant 1.

"It was kind of strange," Kerr said. "JaVale should not have taken the 3. When we have a lead like that you shouldn't be shooting a 3-pointer."

WALL FINED

Wall was fined $15,000 before the game for what the league called "public criticism of the officiating."

"I don't care what the league does," he said postgame.

He ripped the referees to the media after a 95-88 loss at Utah on Friday night, frustrated with the free throw discrepancy. The Jazz shot 31 times from the line to 16 for the Wizards. He said, "The way they've been officiating today doesn't make no sense."

"I knew that he would be fined. He said what he said, it's now time to just move on, focus on basketball, and he will," Brooks said. "And that's what we have to do. We have to control what we can control, and that's playing ball on the court."

UP NEXT

Wizards: Return home from a five-game road trip to host Charlotte on Tuesday.