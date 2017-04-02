Dortmund's Aubameyang's in trouble over mask stunt

DORTMUND, Germany — Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in trouble with his club after pulling a mask stunt in the Ruhr derby against Schalke.

Aubameyang pulled on a mask after scoring in the 1-1 draw Saturday, as he's done before with Spiderman and Batman masks, but this time it was the mask he had worn as "The Masked Finisher" for a Nike commercial.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke tells Kicker magazine, "It can't be that Nike is trying to push economic interests in this way." He added it's "unworthy of a large concern."

Dortmund uses Nike rival Puma as its official equipment supplier.