Either S Carolina or Miss St to win a 1st NCAA women's title

DALLAS — A first-time champion is set to be crowned in women's basketball with an all-Southeastern Conference NCAA title game between South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will try to knock off a third consecutive No. 1 seed Sunday night, two days after ending UConn's record 111-game winning streak on Morgan William's breathtaking, buzzer-beating jumper.

Both teams are in the title game for the first time. It's Mississippi State's first trip to the Final Four and the second for the Gamecocks, who beat frequent Final Four qualifier Stanford in the semifinals.