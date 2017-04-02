Heat G Dion Waiters out of boot, starting to condition again

MIAMI — Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat is out of the walking boot he had been using to protect his sprained left ankle and has resumed conditioning drills.

Waiters got hurt on March 17, and the Heat was 3-4 without him, going into their game against Denver on Sunday night. Miami is 27-19 when Waiters plays this season, 10-20 when he does not.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that there's still no update on a potential return date for Waiters.

"Nothing new, but he is making progress," Spoelstra said. "He's starting to do some conditioning. He's out of his boot, so that's good."