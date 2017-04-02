Leonard's 25 points help Spurs hold off Jazz, 109-103

SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Sunday in a matchup of post-season -bound teams.

The Jazz closed to 102-98 on Joe Johnson's 16-footer with 2:06 remaining that capped a 10-0 run. Leonard then blocked a shot by 7-foot-1 centre Rudy Gobert to help San Antonio preserve the victory.

Gobert had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Boris Diaw scored 19 points, making all nine of his shots against his former team.

Utah (47-30) leads the Los Angeles Clippers (47-31) by a half-game for the Western Conference's No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the opening round.

San Antonio (59-17) is second in the West behind Golden State.

The Spurs got their 30th home win despite resting Manu Ginobili, David Lee and Patty Mills, and missing injured starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green. Aldridge has a sprained left thumb and Green sat out with a bruised left quadriceps.

Tony Parker had 21 points and five assists, and five of the team's nine-player rotation scored in double figures.

Leonard had 19 points in the third quarter as the Spurs rebuilt a 15-point lead they lost in the first half.

The Spurs took a 17-point lead in the second quarter following a 20-4 run bridging the first and second quarters. The Jazz rallied behind six points, five blocks and four rebounds from Gobert in the second quarter.

Spurs rookie Davis Bertans opened 2 for 3 on 3-pointers, fueling a 4-for-5 start on 3s in the opening period.

San Antonio finished 10 for 19 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Jazz: PG George Hill missed his third straight game with a strained right groin. . Diaw missed the first two games against his former team with a bruised right leg. The 6-8 forward from France played in 331 games in 4-plus seasons with San Antonio after being released by Charlotte. Diaw averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. . Starting PF Derrick Favors has not played since March 6, missing 13 straight games with a bruised left knee bone. Utah coach Quin Snyder is not sure when Favours will return, but is hopeful it will be prior to the post-season . . G Raul Neto sat out his third straight game with a strained right groin.

Spurs: Parker became the fourth player in league history with 500 points and 250 assists in 16 seasons, joining John Stockton, Gary Payton and Jason Kidd. . San Antonio has the league's best record since the All-Star break at 16-4. Portland and Golden State are both 15-5 over that span. . At 59-17, the Spurs matched the second-best record in franchise history through 76 games. San Antonio was 64-12 last season while winning a franchise-record 67 games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Portland on Tuesday night.