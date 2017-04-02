Lyon drops more points after drawing 1-1 at 10-man Rennes

PARIS — Lyon missed an early penalty and conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at 10-man Rennes in the French League on Sunday.

Lyon failed to take advantage of having an extra man for nearly the whole game after Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini was sent off in the fifth minute. The resulting spot kick, taken by Lyon top scorer Alexandre Lacazette, was well saved by goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso went close three times as Lyon dominated the first half, but the visitors had to wait until the 53rd minute before taking the lead when forward Maxwell Cornet turned in a cross from left back Jeremy Morel.

Congolese forward Firmin Mubele equalized for midtable Rennes in the 82nd with his first goal since joining Rennes from Qatari club Al-Ahli.

"Given the circumstances we should have won the match," Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said. "So, yes, this draw feels like a defeat. We started losing track of what we were doing 15 minutes from the end, and I don't know why. Perhaps it was a lack of concentration."

Lyon has not won away in the league since beating leader Monaco 3-1 in December and dropped more points in its quest to catch third-placed Nice.

Lyon remains 13 points behind Nice, which is at home to Bordeaux later Sunday.

"Given what we showed today, we don't deserve to be on the podium (in the top three)," Genesio said. "I'm irritated, for want of a better word."

___

OTHER MATCHES

Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma scored both goals as Nantes beat Angers 2-1 to move up to ninth place.

Striker Andy Delort got his fourth goal since joining from Mexican club Tigres in January as Toulouse won 1-0 at Montpellier to go 10th.

Cameroon striker Benjamin Moukandjo's 10th league goal of the season helped Lorient beat Caen 1-0 as it bids to avoid relegation. Lorient is 19th but only one point behind 17th-placed Dijon.