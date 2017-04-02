Molina, Cardinals announce new deal through 2020

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina wanted to stay in St. Louis. The Cardinals wanted to keep him.

Then they just had to agree to the finances.

St. Louis announced Sunday it had finalized a new contract with the seven-time All-Star than runs through the 2020 season.

Molina's previous deal called for a $14 million salary this year and a $15 million mutual option for 2018 with a $2 million buyout. The 34-year-old from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, wanted a new agreement before Sunday night's opener.

Molina was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft and broke into the majors in 2004.

Since Molina's major league debut, St. Louis has made nine playoff appearances and won two World Series titles. Molina is a .285 hitter with 108 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,611 games, but his biggest value to the Cardinals likely is on the defensive side.

Molina is an eight-time Gold Glove winner — only Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10) have more among catchers. Molina also has played an integral role in the development of the Cardinals' pitching staff.

"He's as great as people say and greater than some people know," St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright said in January. "I certainly think he has elevated my game."

St. Louis went 86-76 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010. But Molina played in a career-high 147 games last year and hit .307 with eight homers and 58 RBIs.

