Nats option RHP Joe Ross to Triple A, set 25-man roster
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Right-handed starter Joe Ross was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and right-hander Jeremy Guthrie was reassigned to minor league camp as the Washington Nationals finalized their opening-day roster.
Sunday's moves mean infielder Wilmer Difo and outfielder Michael A. Taylor made the roster.
The Nationals do not need a fifth starter right away, so by sending Ross to the minors they have a spot for an extra position player.
The initial 25-man roster includes seven relievers — three are lefties — two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.
Five of the players were not on the NL East champions last season:
The Nationals open Monday at home against Miami.