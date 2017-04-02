OHL Roundup: Mississauga Steelheads eliminate Ottawa 67's from playoffs

OTTAWA — Michael McLeod and Spencer Watson both scored twice as the Mississauga Steelheads beat the Ottawa 67's 5-1 on Sunday to win their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Jacob Cascagnette also scored as Mississauga won the best-of-seven series in six games. Jacob Ingham had a shutout until the 9:51 mark of the third period, making 19 saves for the win.

Mathieu Foget broke up Ingham's clean sheet for Ottawa. Leo Lazarev stopped 39 shots for the 67's.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Steelheads went 0 for 1 and the Ottawa could not score on their three opportunities with the man advantages.

---

BULLDOGS 5 FRONTENACS 3

HAMILTON — Matthew Strome had the eventual winner as the Bulldogs stormed past Kingston to tie their series 3-3.

Will Bitten, MacKenzie Entwistle and Matt Luff also scored as Hamilton reeled off four unanswered goals. Luke Kutkevicius chipped in as well.

Eemeli Rasanen and Nathan Dunkley provided the offence for the Frontenacs, who will host Game 7 on Tuesday.

---

KNIGHTS 5 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Robert Thomas struck twice, including the winner, as London tied their series with the Spitfires to force a seventh game.

Mitchell Stephens, Janne Kuokkanen and JJ Piccinich also scored for the Knights, who will host Game 7 on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Addison had a hat trick for Windsor.

---

GENERALS 3 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kenny Huether's third-period goal stood as the series winner as Oshawa moved into the second round by beating the Wolves in Game 6.

Renas Krastenbergs and Joe Manchurek, into an empty net, also scored for the Generals.

Dmitry Sokolov had the lone goal for Sudbury.