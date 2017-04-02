Panionios beats Atromitos to trail Olympiakos by 6 points

ATHENS, Greece — Panionios trails leader Olympiakos by six points with four rounds left in the Greek league after beating Atromitos 2-1 Sunday.

Olympiakos beat Platanias 2-1 Saturday.

Giorgos Masouras put Panionios ahead in the 26th minute with a volley from inside the area, before El Fardou Ben Nabouhane made it 2-0 in the 52nd after a defence-piercing assist by Masoud Shojaei.

Atromitos pulled one back in the 66th thanks to a volley by Nicolas Diguiny, assisted by fellow Frenchman Anthony Le Tallec. The visitors had a few good chances to equalize, as did Panionios to widen the margin.