Pitcher Worley agrees to minor league deal with Marlins

MIAMI — Right-handed pitcher Vance Worley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins, who plan to assign him to Triple-A New Orleans to start the season.

The deal is pending a physical.

Worley, 29, has a 33-30 record and a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons. He went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA last year with the Orioles in 35 games, including four starts.