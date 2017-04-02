Porto draws at Benfica to stay 1 point behind leaders

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto fought back for a 1-1 draw at Benfica to keep the fierce rivals neck-and-neck at the top of the Portuguese league.

Three-time defending champion Benfica leads Porto by one point with seven rounds left.

Benfica went ahead early Saturday on Jonas' penalty in the seventh minute after he earned the spot kick following a foul by Felipe.

But Porto pushed for an equalizer that defender Maxi Pereira found four minutes after halftime to split the points.

Sporting Lisbon rallied for a 2-1 win at Arouca to remain a distant third on Sunday.