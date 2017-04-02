QMJHL Roundup: Foreurs top Cataractes in Game 6 to advance to second round

VAL-D'OR, Que. — The Val-d'Or Foreurs advanced to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs on Sunday, taking their best-of-seven opening-round series against the Shawinigan Cataractes in six games.

Charley Grasskamp scored two goals and set up another and Mathieu Nadeau had a goal and two assists as Val-d'Or downed the Cataractes 5-1 in Game 6.

Alexis Pepin and Maxim Mizyurin rounded out the offence for the Foreurs, who also won Games 1, 4, and 5 of the series.

Alexis D'Aoust had the lone goal for Shawinigan.

Etienne Montpetit made 38 saves for the win. Mikhail Denisov turned aside 19 shots in the losing effort.