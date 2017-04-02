Rays' Longoria hits 1st home run of new major league season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays has hit the first home run of the new Major League Baseball season.

Longoria connected for a two-run drive against New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka in the second inning on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Corey Dickerson of the Rays got the first hit and also scored the first run. He singled in the first inning and came home on a sacrifice fly by Longoria.

Chris Archer started the season by throwing a ball to Yankees leadoff man Brett Gardner.