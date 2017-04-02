Sports

Revolution pulls to 1-1 draw with the Timbers

Portland Timbers' Sebastian Blanco dribbles the ball next to a New England Revolution player during an MLS soccer match Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. (Pete Christopher//The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lee Nguyen scored in the 85th minute to pull the New England Revolution into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.

Nguyen's goal, his third of the season, was the first ever for the Revolution at Providence Park.

Diego Valeri scored his fifth goal of the year early in the opening half to give Portland a lead that lasted until Nguyen scored on a rebound when Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson was down.

The Timbers had won three of their first four matches of the season going into the game. They lead the league with 13 goals overall.

