Saturday's Games
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Finland 4 Canada 3
Germany 2 Czech Republic 1
United States 7 Russia 0
Sweden 2 Switzerland 1
NHL
Toronto 5 Detroit 4
Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 2
Edmonton 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
Boston 5 Florida 2
Nashville 3 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 0
Dallas 3 Carolina 0
AHL
Albany 4 Hartford 3
St. John's 4 Binghamton 2
Texas 5 Milwaukee 2
Bridgeport 4 Hershey 2
Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)
Utica 5 Rochester 3
Springfield 3 Providence 2
WB-Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Cleveland 5 Chicago 2
Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1
Stockton 5 San Antonio 3
Bakersfield 4 Ontario 1
San Jose 6 Manitoba 3
San Diego 4 Tucson 1
NBA
L.A. Clippers 115 L.A. Lakers 104
Chicago 106 Atlanta 104
Brooklyn 121 Orlando 111
Sacramento 123 Minnesota 117
Portland 130 Phoenix 117
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 6 Pittsburgh 4
Miami 3 Detroit 2
Cincinnati 5 CIF 1
Boston 4 Washington 4
Texas 5 Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox 4
San Francisco 6 Oakland 3
Seattle 1 Colorado 1
L.A. Angels 4 L.A. Dodgers 4
MLS
Montreal 2 Chicago 2
Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 2
New York City FC 2 San Jose 1
Columbus 2 Orlando City 0
D.C. United 2 Philadelphia 1
Minnesota United 4 Real Salt Lake 2
Houston 4 New York 1
