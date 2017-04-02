Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

Women's Hockey World Championship

At Plymouth, Mich.

Finland 4 Canada 3

Germany 2 Czech Republic 1

United States 7 Russia 0

Sweden 2 Switzerland 1

---

NHL

Toronto 5 Detroit 4

Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 2

Edmonton 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

Boston 5 Florida 2

Nashville 3 Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 0

Dallas 3 Carolina 0

---

AHL

Albany 4 Hartford 3

St. John's 4 Binghamton 2

Texas 5 Milwaukee 2

Bridgeport 4 Hershey 2

Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)

Utica 5 Rochester 3

Springfield 3 Providence 2

WB-Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 0

Cleveland 5 Chicago 2

Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1

Stockton 5 San Antonio 3

Bakersfield 4 Ontario 1

San Jose 6 Manitoba 3

San Diego 4 Tucson 1

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 115 L.A. Lakers 104

Chicago 106 Atlanta 104

Brooklyn 121 Orlando 111

Sacramento 123 Minnesota 117

Portland 130 Phoenix 117

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 6 Pittsburgh 4

Miami 3 Detroit 2

Cincinnati 5 CIF 1

Boston 4 Washington 4

Texas 5 Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox 4

San Francisco 6 Oakland 3

Seattle 1 Colorado 1

L.A. Angels 4 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

MLS

Montreal 2 Chicago 2

Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 2

New York City FC 2 San Jose 1

Columbus 2 Orlando City 0

D.C. United 2 Philadelphia 1

Minnesota United 4 Real Salt Lake 2

Houston 4 New York 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Rochester at Albany, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 6 p.m.

---

NBA

Boston at New York, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

---

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:35 p.m.

---

MLS

New England at Portland, 9 p.m.

---

