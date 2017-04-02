Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Finland 4 Canada 3
Germany 2 Czech Republic 1
United States 7 Russia 0
Sweden 2 Switzerland 1
---
NHL
Toronto 5 Detroit 4
Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 2
Edmonton 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
Boston 5 Florida 2
Nashville 3 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 3 New Jersey 0
Dallas 3 Carolina 0
---
AHL
Albany 4 Hartford 3
St. John's 4 Binghamton 2
Texas 5 Milwaukee 2
Bridgeport 4 Hershey 2
Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)
Utica 5 Rochester 3
Springfield 3 Providence 2
WB-Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Cleveland 5 Chicago 2
Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1
Stockton 5 San Antonio 3
Bakersfield 4 Ontario 1
San Jose 6 Manitoba 3
San Diego 4 Tucson 1
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 115 L.A. Lakers 104
Chicago 106 Atlanta 104
Brooklyn 121 Orlando 111
Sacramento 123 Minnesota 117
Portland 130 Phoenix 117
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 6 Pittsburgh 4
Miami 3 Detroit 2
Cincinnati 5 CIF 1
Boston 4 Washington 4
Texas 5 Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox 4
San Francisco 6 Oakland 3
Seattle 1 Colorado 1
L.A. Angels 4 L.A. Dodgers 4
---
MLS
Montreal 2 Chicago 2
Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 2
New York City FC 2 San Jose 1
Columbus 2 Orlando City 0
D.C. United 2 Philadelphia 1
Minnesota United 4 Real Salt Lake 2
Houston 4 New York 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Rochester at Albany, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 6 p.m.
---
NBA
Boston at New York, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
---
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:35 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at Portland, 9 p.m.
---