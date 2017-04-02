Sharks' Joe Thornton leaves game against Canucks with apparent left leg injury

VANCOUVER — San Jose Sharks centre Joe Thornton left Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with an apparent injury to his left leg.

Thornton ran into Canucks forward Michael Chaput from behind along the boards with just over three minutes to go in the first period before crumpling to the ice.

He managed to get to the San Jose bench on his own, but couldn't put any weight on his left leg and had to be helped to the locker-room.

The 37-year-old has seven goals and 43 assists in 78 games this season for San Jose, which is in a battle for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division.