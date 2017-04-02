WHL Roundup: Gregor scores twice as Warriors edge Broncos to force Game 7

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Noah Gregor scored twice and Zach Sawchenko stopped 41 shots as the Moose Jaw Warriors held off the Swift Current Broncos 3-2 on Saturday night to force a Game 7 in their Western Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Justin Almeida had the winner in the second period for Moose Jaw, which hosts the decisive game on Monday night.

Ryley Lindgren and Tyler Steenbergen replied for the Broncos, with Jordan Papirny making 38 saves.

The Warriors were scoreless on three power plays and Swift Current was 0 for 2.

---

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Giorgio Estephan had a goal and two assists and Stuart Skinner made 39 saves as the Hurricanes avoided elimination in Game 5 with a win over Red Deer.

Alex Baer, Matt Alfaro, Zak Zborosky and Zane Franklin supplied the rest of the offence for Lethbridge, which still trails the series 3-2.

Brandon Hagel struck twice and Michael Spacek had the other for the Rebels, who host Game 6 on Sunday. Riley Lamb kicked out 36-of-40 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Joachim Blichfeld struck twice and Cole Kehler made 48 saves to lead Portland past the Cougars in Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead.

Cody Glass, Brad Ginnell and Ryan Hughes also scored for the Winterhawks, who can wrap up the series at home on Monday.

Jared Bethune, Brogan O'Brien and Colby McAuley found the back of the net for Prince George. Ty Edmonds turned aside 23 shots in net.