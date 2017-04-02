Wizards John Wall hit with $15,000 fine for criticizing refs

OAKLAND, Calif. — Washington Wizards guard John Wall was fined $15,000 on Sunday by the NBA for what the league called "public criticism of the officiating."

Wall ripped the referees to the media after a 95-88 loss at Utah on Friday night, frustrated with the free throw discrepancy. The Jazz shot 31 times from the line to 15 for the Wizards. He said, "The way they've been officiating today doesn't make no sense."

The announcement came before Washington played at Golden State on Sunday night.

"I knew that he would be fined. He said what he said, it's now time to just move on, focus on basketball, and he will," coach Scott Brooks said. "And that's what we have to do. We have to control what we can control, and that's playing ball on the court. Hopefully we can do a good job against one of the best teams if not the best team in basketball right now."