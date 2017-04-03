Bickell returns to NHL 5 months after MS diagnosis

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bryan Bickell is back in the NHL five months after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Carolina Hurricanes recalled Bickell and forward Andrew Poturalski from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Monday, one day before they play at Minnesota.

The 30-year-old Bickell had one goal in seven games before doctors diagnosed his MS in November. He resumed practicing with the Hurricanes in January and returned to pro hockey in late February when the club assigned him to Charlotte. He had one goal and three assists in 10 games with the Checkers.

Bickell helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup three times before coming to Carolina in the off-season .