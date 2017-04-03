Blue Jackets' Werenski is 'day to day' with injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella says defenceman Zach Werenski is "day to day" after leaving a game with an injury.

The 19-year-old rookie apparently hurt his shoulder Sunday night when hit by Washington's Alex Ovechkin in the third period of the Blue Jackets' 3-2 loss. He crumpled to the ice, then went to the dressing room and didn't return.

Werenski, who holds Columbus franchise records for points and assists by a rookie, didn't practice with the team Monday. Tortorella didn't provide other details.

Also Monday, the Blue Jackets recalled forward Sonny Milano from their American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland.