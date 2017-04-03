Sports

Devils defenceman Dalton Prout suspended 2 games

New Jersey Devils' Dalton Prout, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 3-0. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils defenceman Dalton Prout two games for interference against Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas during a game on Saturday.

The league announced the punishment Monday, noting that Prout is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the CBA. He will forfeit his two-game salary of $38,414.64, with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Prout was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for the interference at 7:59 of the second period for checking Gudas as the Flyer was skating to the bench on a line change while the puck was in the other end of the ice.

