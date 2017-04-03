Devils defenceman Dalton Prout suspended 2 games

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils defenceman Dalton Prout two games for interference against Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas during a game on Saturday.

The league announced the punishment Monday, noting that Prout is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the CBA. He will forfeit his two-game salary of $38,414.64, with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.