Ex-financial adviser guilty of defrauding Tim Duncan

SAN ANTONIO — An ex-financial adviser to retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Charles Banks of Atlanta pleaded guilty Monday in San Antonio to one count of wire fraud.

Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan — identified in court documents as "T.D." —into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.

Duncan previously sued Banks over what he alleged were more than $25 million in failed investments.