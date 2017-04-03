Sports

Former Guatemalan soccer association president banned

ZURICH — The former president of the Guatemalan soccer association has been banned for life by FIFA.

Brayan Jimenez, a former member of the FIFA Committee for Fair Play and Social Responsibility, last year pleaded guilty in a United States federal court to racketeering and wire fraud. He was extradited to the U.S. in connection with the FIFA corruption scandal.

The FIFA ethics committee announced the ban Monday in a statement.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular