Inter's Champions League hopes evaporate in 2-1 loss to Samp

MILAN — Inter Milan's hopes of sneaking into the Champions League all but evaporated Monday as it lost 2-1 at home to Sampdoria in Serie A.

Fabio Quagliarella's late penalty left Inter sixth, nine points behind third-placed Napoli and the final qualifying position for Europe's premier club competition.

There are eight matches remaining.

Inter could also miss out on Europe altogether as, although it occupies the last qualifying spot for the Europa League, it is just one point above AC Milan. The two Milan teams face off in the derby on April 15.

Inter took the lead in the 35th minute when a corner was played short for Antonio Candreva to cross into the area and Danilo D'Ambrosio's volley was deflected into the bottom right corner.

Sampdoria hit the post twice in the first half and got a deserved equalizer five minutes after the break. Matias Silvestre's header was going into the bottom left corner but Patrik Schick got the final touch.

Marcelo Brozovic had kept Schick onside and the Inter midfielder was at fault for Sampdoria's winner five minutes from time when he handled Ricky Alvarez's free kick.

Quagliarella powerfully struck the resulting penalty into the roof of the net.