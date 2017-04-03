NL senior hockey championship decided on controversial winning goal

CLARENVILLE, N.L. — A hockey team in Newfoundland and Labrador is outraged after losing the province's senior championship on a controversial goal.

Video of Sunday's decisive Game 5 between the Conception Bay CeeBees and Clarenville Caribous appears to show the puck sneaking in from under the Caribous' net for what counted as the Herder Cup-winning goal.

Conception Bay won the game 4-3 and the series three games to two.

Caribous coach Rebecca Russell expressed her anger in Facebook post over what she calls a "major disgrace."

"To see the tears in their eyes after something like this is disgraceful! I know it's over now and officials are human but this was a major disgrace for (Hockey Newfound and Labrador) and all involved," she said. "Major respect has been lost for the way the 'professionals' at this event handled this situation. Absolutely disgraceful."