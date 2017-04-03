NL senior hockey championship decided on controversial winning goal
CLARENVILLE, N.L. — A hockey team in Newfoundland and Labrador is outraged after losing the province's senior championship on a controversial goal.
Video of Sunday's decisive Game 5 between the Conception Bay CeeBees and Clarenville Caribous appears to show the puck sneaking in from under the Caribous' net for what counted as the Herder Cup-winning goal.
Conception Bay won the game 4-3 and the series three games to two.
Caribous coach Rebecca Russell expressed her anger in Facebook post over what she calls a "major disgrace."
"To see the tears in their eyes after something like this is disgraceful! I know it's over now and officials are human but this was a major disgrace for (Hockey Newfound and Labrador) and all involved," she said. "Major respect has been lost for the way the 'professionals' at this event handled this situation. Absolutely disgraceful."
Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.